Captain Josh Stevens and SMSgt Doug Connolly stand at the position of attention during the presentation of the retirement flag at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9559242
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-IA789-1640
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.