SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement

Captain Josh Stevens and SMSgt Doug Connolly stand at the position of attention during the presentation of the retirement flag at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.