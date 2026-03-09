USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez shakes hands with the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region winner Patrick A-D., of USAG Baumholder, at an award ceremony on March 6, 2026 in Boeblingen, Germany.
USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates worked with advisers at BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East to submit a MYOY application, including a resume, recommendation letter and four essays, to 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Steven Roark
