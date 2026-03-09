(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition [Image 7 of 7]

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez shakes hands with the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region winner Patrick A-D., of USAG Baumholder, at an award ceremony on March 6, 2026 in Boeblingen, Germany.

    USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates worked with advisers at BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East to submit a MYOY application, including a resume, recommendation letter and four essays, to 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Steven Roark

    This work, USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition [Image 7 of 7], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

