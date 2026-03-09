USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez speaks to candidates for the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region competition at an award ceremony on March 6, 2026 in Boblingen, Germany. USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates worked with advisers at BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East to submit a MYOY application, including a resume, recommendation letter and four essays, to 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Margarita Cambest