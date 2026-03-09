(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez speaks to candidates for the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region competition at an award ceremony on March 6, 2026 in Boblingen, Germany. USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates worked with advisers at BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East to submit a MYOY application, including a resume, recommendation letter and four essays, to 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9558997
    VIRIN: 260305-O-LR189-2636
    Resolution: 4929x3279
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition [Image 7 of 7], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition
    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery