USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

Elijah J., of U.S. Army Garrison Grafenwoehr, stands for the U.S. national anthem at an award ceremony for the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region held on March 6, 2026 in Boblingen, Germany. USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates from BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East competed in front of a panel of 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Margarita Cambest