USAG Stuttgart youth center hosts Military Youth of the Year Europe competition

Photo By Balmina Sehra | Candidates for the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region pose for a photo at Patch Barracks at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart on March 6, 2026.. USAG Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility, the Patch Youth Center, hosted the competition on March 5-6, 2026. Nineteen candidates from BGCA-affiliated youth centers across Europe and the Middle East competed in front of a panel of 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community. US Army photo by Balmina Sehra see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany— U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Child Youth Services facility hosted the Boys and Girls Clubs of America 2026 Military Youth of the Year, Europe Region program on March 5-6, 2026.

Created in 2013, the award program honors exceptional teens from Boys & Girls Clubs of America affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations worldwide, including the Patch Youth Center on Patch Barracks.Nineteen candidates worked with advisers at youth centers across Europe and the Middle East to submit a MYOY application, including a resume, recommendation letter and four essays, to 11 local judges from the Stuttgart military community.

“These are all really special kids,” said USAG Stuttgart Director of Plans, Training, Mobilizations and Security Kyle Kouri, who was one of this year’s judges. “Some have their own businesses, are 4.0 students, or have placed highly in wrestling. They’re all so unique and I was really honored to be chosen as a part of this program and get to hear their stories.”

Last year’s winner Avonlea S. guided this year’s finalists through the competition by leading icebreakers, workshops and providing mentorship. Now a freshman majoring in political science and communications at Clemson University, Avonlea credited youth services programs as the safety net that propelled her to success in young adulthood.

“The youth center was my home and safe space,” she said. “Joining Boys and Girls Clubs of America got me involved and helped me build leadership qualities that I’ve carried into college. They give you the foundation on how to be a good person, leader, and student.”

However, it wasn’t all work and no play, said the program’s head coordinator and Patch Youth Center facilities director Vicki Hermann. Competitors had a chance to visit Ritter Sport for a chocolate making class, complete a scavenger hunt in downtown Stuttgart, and partake in a traditional German dinner at a local brauhaus (brewery).

“There have been a lot of moving pieces,” Hermann said about hosting the event at USAG Stuttgart. “I don’t normally host an event this big so it’s been a little challenging but a lot of fun. It was important for me that Stuttgart host because youth centers were such a big part of my life. I loved how these programs helped me grow, and I wanted to give that experience to the youth here.”

On March 6, 19 candidates completed the final three rounds of the Europe region competition by delivering a three-minute speech about their experience and completed in-person interviews about their application. One candidate from Naval Support Activity Bahrain could not make it in person due to Operation Epic Fury and current combat operations in the Middle East. However, she was able to participate virtually.

USAG Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez, the keynote speaker for the event’s award ceremony, shared an inspiring message about the symbolism around military life. Military children are often said to be represented by dandelions because they are able to grow and bloom anywhere their roots are planted but the adventure military children are picked for isn’t necessarily one of their own choosing, he said.

“Like the dandelion, you do of course have an amazing capacity to flourish wherever the military carries your family,” Melendez said. “You’ve no doubt heard that many times. What we don’t talk about enough is the fact that dandelions don’t pick themselves. We–your parents–have uprooted you and carried you around the world on an adventure that you didn’t ask for, an adventure that will forever imprint itself upon you in significant ways, and I think your ability to flourish under these conditions is one of the big reasons you’re so amazing.”

This year’s finalists included Emi C., of Naval Station Rota, who shared how the youth center helped her find community during frequent moves and Julia G., of Naval Air Station Sigonella, who spoke about empathy. Patrick A-D., of USAG Baumholder, spoke of growing up in Ghana and blossoming as a military dependent before being announced as the night’s champion.

As the 2026 Europe winner, Patrick earned a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He will move onto the Northeast Regional competition in New York City where military affiliated youth will compete for a $20,000 scholarship.That winner advances to a national military competition followed by a national competition with four others for a grand prize of a $50,000 scholarship and a Toyota.

“Our military youth are simply phenomenal,” Melendez said. “They excel despite the challenges of military life–moving around and starting over or having a deployed parent. These young ladies and men are incredible and we are all proud of who they are becoming each day.”