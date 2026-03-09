Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (T), replies to the person briefing the group at the 335th Signal Command (T) FY26 YRB at the U.S. Army Reserve center on Ft. Gillem in Forest Park, Ga. on Mar. 7, 2026.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Eric Goins)