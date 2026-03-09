335th Signal Command (T) FY26 YRB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from all units and some of the mission critical sections in the 335th Signal Command (T) command team pose for a group photo in front of the U.S. Army Reserve center on Ft. Gillem, in Forest Park, GA, Mar. 7, 2026.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Eric Goins)