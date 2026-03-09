The 335th Signal Command (T) command team poses for a group photo in front of the U.S. Army Reserve center on Ft. Gillem, in Forest Park, GA, Mar. 7, 2026.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Eric Goins)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9558320
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-CR163-7459
|Resolution:
|7445x4963
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command (T) FY26 YRB [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.