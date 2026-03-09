Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (T), makes a speech at the 335th Signal Command (T) FY26 YRB at the U.S. Army Reserve center on Ft. Gillem in Forest Park, Ga. on Mar. 7, 2026.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Eric Goins)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9558324
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-CR163-5241
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command (T) FY26 YRB [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.