    USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

    USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260215-N-GN902-2066 Machinist Mate Fireman Dalacia McMillon, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), checks for impurities in a sample of process lube oil in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:53
    VIRIN: 260215-N-GN902-2066
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    by SN Aaron Rolle

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

