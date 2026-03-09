USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260215-N-GN902-2066 Machinist Mate Fireman Dalacia McMillon, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), checks for impurities in a sample of process lube oil in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)