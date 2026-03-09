260215-N-GN902-2066 Machinist Mate Fireman Dalacia McMillon, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), checks for impurities in a sample of process lube oil in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9557365
|VIRIN:
|260215-N-GN902-2066
|Resolution:
|4478x3199
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms [Image 7 of 7], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.