260215-N-GN902-2022 Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Triston Bryan, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to insert the torch to light off a boiler in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9557361
|VIRIN:
|260215-N-GN902-2022
|Resolution:
|4682x3121
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms [Image 7 of 7], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.