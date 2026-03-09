USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260215-N-GN902-2022 Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Triston Bryan, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to insert the torch to light off a boiler in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)