    USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

    USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260215-N-GN902-2016 Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Triston Bryan, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to light off a boiler in the forward main machinery room, Feb. 15, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:53
    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

