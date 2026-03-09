260213-N-GN902-2023 Machinist Mate Fireman Apprentice Jenny Lulio, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct maintenance on a burner barrel in aft main machinery room, Feb. 13, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9557357
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-GN902-2023
|Resolution:
|4968x3312
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Engineers work in forward and aft Main Machinery Rooms [Image 7 of 7], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.