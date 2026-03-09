(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Observing [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Observing

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Dividu, a grader for the Evaluate a Casualty Event, observes Georgia State Defense Force Sgt. Steven Naturman, representing the Georgia State Defense Force, tightening up the staps of a sked litter to secure a simulated casualty during the Warrior Training Tasks (WTT) Round Robin event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9557077
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-KE355-5433
    Resolution: 4818x3212
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observing [Image 10 of 10], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Verifying
    Fidgeting
    Identifying
    Observing
    Pulling
    Targeting
    In the Distance
    Tying
    Focus
    Tightening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evaluate a Casualty
    Round Robin Training
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery