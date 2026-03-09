Tightening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Chandler Durden, a security forces specialist representing the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, ties a wire from a simulated claymore on a metal stake during the Warrior Training Tasks (WTT) Round Robin event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)