    Fidgeting [Image 2 of 10]

    Fidgeting

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, ties a wire from a simulated claymore around a metal stake during the Warrior Training Tasks (WTT) Round Robin event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9557073
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-KE355-3078
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
    Round Robin Training
    National Guard
    Claymore
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

