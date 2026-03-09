Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia State Defense Force Pfc. Joshua Carlson, representing the Georgia State Defense Force, identifies known points during the simulated Call for Fire event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)