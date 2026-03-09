ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga — The 580th Software Engineering Squadron HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter testing team poses after announcing Initial Operating Capability at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 3, 2026. The 580th SWES announced their IOC to stakeholders with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center helicopter program office, meaning they are able to provide organic sustainment solutions for the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
‘In Days, Not Months’: 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters
