Photo By Lauren Boggs | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga — Cole McCollough, right, 580th Software Engineering Squadron computer scientist, rides along with Maj. Travis Worrell, Air Combat Control HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Weapon System Training chief, in the System Integration Lab's CRH simulator after announcing Initial Operating Capability for the HH-60W's Flight Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 3, 2026. The IOC was developed to provide an organic, internal solution for the critical system that allows independent control and faster updates for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

'In Days, Not Months': 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters

In a significant step forward in organic software capabilities at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, the 508th Software Engineering Squadron with the 402nd Software Engineering Group declared Initial Operating Capability for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Flight Management System, March 3, 2026.



Put simply, the 580th SWES has proven its ability to manage the FMS’s entire software lifecycle, from testing and verification to modification and future upgrades. Made up of over 400,000 lines of code, the FMS is the central interface for pilots, controlling navigation and communication, and monitoring the status of vital aircraft subsystems.



“This is a landmark achievement, not just for our squadron, but for the Air Force,” said William Zieg, 580th SWES director. “This declaration signifies the direct government stewardship over a mission-critical system. With our outstanding team members, data rights, lab and outstanding program office support, we have the in-house agility and capability to respond directly to the needs of the warfighter. These enablers will ensure the Combat Rescue Helicopter fleet maintains its decisive edge for years to come. This is the benchmark model for a more sustainable and self-sufficient future.”



The process has been a long one, requiring a multi-year effort by the squadron to first create the CRH System Integration Lab — the only government-owned and operated testing facility that features a full suite of specialized test benches for CRH systems. Previously, testing capabilities were limited to contractor sites.

In tandem with the development of the SIL, the FMS IOC marks a major move away from full contractor dependency to strategic self-sufficiency for the Air Force, leading to increased long-term cost effectiveness, strategic control over mission-critical software, and enhanced readiness by reducing the time needed to make urgent changes for warfighters.



“This is a game-changer. It removes the layers between the engineer and the warfighter,” said Jacob Lunce, 580th SWES technical specialist. “Having direct access to the source code and our own labs means we can iterate and solve problems in days, not months. It empowers us to deliver critical updates at the 'speed of need,' getting vital new capabilities into the hands of our aircrews faster than ever before."



The 580th SWES now takes complete ownership of the system’s lifecycle, working to fulfill requirements set by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Helicopter Program Office to enable Airmen to perform life-saving rescue missions.



“I like working for the warfighter,” said Cole McCollough, 580th SWES computer scientist. “I think it’s great that we can work directly with the Airmen that risk life and limb to bring back our guys that are injured in the field. We can speed up the process and get them the tools that they need so they can complete those missions and come home safe.”



With the establishment of FMS capability, the squadron created a proven model that can be replicated across other advanced systems, giving the government more independence over the CRH’s critical systems.



“The team overcame a constant stream of challenges to get to declaring IOC,” said Emile Sumner, 580th SWES flight chief. “Their unwavering dedication and innovative problem-solving were the driving force behind every milestone we've hit. And while this declaration is a moment to celebrate, they are the first to say that the work has only just begun. This isn't a finish line; it's the starting block for a new era of direct, hands-on support for the warfighter."



Looking forward, the squadron is set to declare Full Operating Capability for the FMS in fiscal year 2028 and are also on track to declare IOC for the HH-60W’s Advanced Mission Computer later this year, expanding the scope of the government’s organic control over the CRH’s weapon systems.