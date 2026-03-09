(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'In Days, Not Months': 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters

    ‘In Days, Not Months’: 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga — Ashley Tyler, right, 580th Software Engineering Squadron electronics engineer, and Brandon Stayton, center, 580th SWES electronics engineer, present the station at the Systems Integration Lab that was used to achieve Initial Operating Capability for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Flight Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 3, 2026. The team developed FMS IOC to provide independent control over critical systems for the combat rescue helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9556975
    VIRIN: 260303-F-VT351-1004
    Resolution: 4991x3327
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘In Days, Not Months’: 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters [Image 3 of 3], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Rescue Helicopter
    402nd SWEG
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    AFSC Software Directorate
    580th SWES

