‘In Days, Not Months’: 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga — Ashley Tyler, right, 580th Software Engineering Squadron electronics engineer, and Brandon Stayton, center, 580th SWES electronics engineer, present the station at the Systems Integration Lab that was used to achieve Initial Operating Capability for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Flight Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 3, 2026. The team developed FMS IOC to provide independent control over critical systems for the combat rescue helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)