‘In Days, Not Months’: 580th SWES forges new era of software agility for combat rescue helicopters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga — Cole McCollough, right, 580th Software Engineering Squadron computer scientist, rides along with Maj. Travis Worrell, Air Combat Control HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Weapon System Training chief, in the System Integration Lab’s CRH simulator after announcing Initial Operating Capability for the HH-60W’s Flight Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 3, 2026. The IOC was developed to provide an organic, internal solution for the critical system that allows independent control and faster updates for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)