    SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy [Image 4 of 4]

    SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bridgett Manning delivers a speech to Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. Manning shared leadership lessons from her career, emphasizing accountability, resilience and the role of Airmen in mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    This work, SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #soar26

