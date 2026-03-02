SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bridgett Manning delivers a speech to Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. Manning shared leadership lessons from her career, emphasizing accountability, resilience and the role of Airmen in mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)