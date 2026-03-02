U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron listen to retired Col. Steve Colby during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. Colby shared firsthand stories of leadership and resilience, reflecting on the squadron’s history and growth over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9556801
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-JS667-1034
|Resolution:
|3878x2583
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.