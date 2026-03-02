SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron listen to retired Col. Steve Colby during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. Colby shared firsthand stories of leadership and resilience, reflecting on the squadron’s history and growth over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)