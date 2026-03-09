SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Colby delivers a speech to Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. He shared stories from his time at Moody, highlighting leadership lessons and the evolution of rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)