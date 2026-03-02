SOAR celebrates Flying Tiger’s legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron listens to retired Col. Steve Colby during Saluting Our Aviation Roots (SOAR) Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2026. Colby reflected on his experiences in rescue operations, emphasizing leadership and resilience throughout his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)