Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance

Construction equipment clears land near the Fort Eustis main gate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2026. The site preparation supports a multi-phase gate renovation that includes the construction of new inspection facilities and a Visitor Control Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)