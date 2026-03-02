Construction equipment clears land near the Fort Eustis main gate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2026. The site preparation supports a multi-phase gate renovation that includes the construction of new inspection facilities and a Visitor Control Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9556605
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-XD903-1015
|Resolution:
|4561x3035
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance
No keywords found.