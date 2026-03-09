Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Preparations and early stages of work are underway to renovate the main gate access control point at Fort Eustis. The long-planned project is intended to improve safety, security and traffic flow for personnel, visitors and commercial drivers entering the installation.



The project stems from concerns identified during a 2012 evaluation of the Fort Eustis main gate corridor, according to Jon Jones, project manager of the Fort Eustis Main Gate Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District.



“The improvements bring the gate up to current design and safety standards,” Jones said.



Kevin Smith, 733d Security Forces Squadron antiterrorism program manager, said the current layout makes it harder for gate personnel to manage visitor processing. Currently, the visitor control functions are positioned in a way that limits how drivers can be redirected efficiently.



“The visitor center is located before the gate, so there’s no effective way to turn people around and send them back to the visitor center,” Smith said.



Jones said the contractor received authorization to begin in September 2025, with site work starting in November 2025. The project is currently expected to be complete in December 2027. The project received funding through a $21,449,190 Military Construction contract. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District is overseeing execution in coordination with installation engineering and environmental offices at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



The current access control point has four entry lanes, with a canopy covering three guard booths, Jones said. Privately owned vehicle inspections take place in a temporary tent, and commercial vehicle inspections are conducted outdoors on an uncovered paved area.



When construction is complete, the upgraded facility will include five entry lanes, each with a covered guard booth. Privately owned vehicle inspections will move into a new enclosed building with two inspection bays and roll-up doors. Commercial vehicle inspections will move to a similar facility that includes a waiting area with restrooms for drivers. The project also includes construction of a new Visitor Control Center with five service windows compared to the current three at the facility.



“These improvements are expected to make installation access safer and help reduce wait times during peak hours,” Jones said.



Jones said construction will occur in four phases. Phase 1 will include building new facilities north of Dozier Road, including the Visitor Control Center, parking area, commercial and privately owned vehicle inspection buildings, and a gatehouse that oversees operations. Because this work takes place largely outside the current gate area, drivers should experience minimal disruption aside from visible construction activity.



Phase 2 includes construction of three new entry lanes and canopy-covered guard booths. Access will be reduced from four lanes to three during this phase, which may cause delays during peak travel times. After completion, traffic will shift onto the new lanes.



Phase 3 adds two additional lanes, expands the canopy and completes the entry configuration. Drivers may again experience peak-hour delays. Once finished, the sharp curves currently used to slow vehicles before the gate will be removed, and a raised speed control feature will be installed across all lanes to help manage vehicle speed.



Phase 4 includes removing the remaining old structures after operations fully transition to the new facilities. This final stage completes the transition to the redesigned access control point and fully establishes the updated gate configuration.



Construction is expected on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional off-hour or weekend work coordinated with installation security personnel.



Once complete, the upgraded access control point will provide a safer and more efficient entry experience for personnel and visitors entering Fort Eustis.

