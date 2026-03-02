(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance [Image 2 of 2]

    Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An artist rendering depicts the planned layout of the renovated Fort Eustis main gate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The design shows expanded entry lanes and relocated inspection areas intended to streamline traffic flow and enhance security at the installation entrance. (Courtesy illustration of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 09:48
    Photo ID: 9556603
    VIRIN: 260210-F-F3321-1001
    Resolution: 1116x628
    Size: 237.31 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernizing Fort Eustis’ Main Entrance [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Eustis
    Visitor Control Center
    security
    Main Gate Renovation

