Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Kunkel, 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2026. Kunkel completed many missions around the world with the 139th Airlift Wing throughout his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9555580
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-FP794-1160
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
This work, Airmen retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.