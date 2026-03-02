(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10]

    Airmen retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Kunkel, 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2026. Kunkel completed many missions around the world with the 139th Airlift Wing throughout his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:07
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    Missouri

