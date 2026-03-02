Airmen retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Kunkel, 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2026. Kunkel completed many missions around the world with the 139th Airlift Wing throughout his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)