    Airmen retires after 38 years of service [Image 2 of 10]

    Airmen retires after 38 years of service

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Rodney McIntosh, a loadmaster superintendent with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2026. McIntosh retired with 38 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9555572
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-FP794-1043
    Resolution: 4349x2894
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen retires after 38 years of service [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    Missouri

