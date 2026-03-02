Airmen retires after 38 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Rodney McIntosh, a loadmaster superintendent with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2026. McIntosh retired with 38 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
