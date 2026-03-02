130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, command chief of the 130th Airlift Wing, Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones of the West Virginia Army National Guard, and Col. Richard Switzer, commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, run the 2-mile component of the U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to assess cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)