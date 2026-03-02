Left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, command chief of the 130th Airlift Wing, Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones of the West Virginia Army National Guard, and Col. Richard Switzer, commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, run the 2-mile component of the U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to assess cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9555398
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-OM884-1008
|Resolution:
|1885x2827
|Size:
|809.68 KB
|Location:
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.