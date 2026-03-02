(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, command chief of the 130th Airlift Wing, Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones of the West Virginia Army National Guard, and Col. Richard Switzer, commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, run the 2-mile component of the U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to assess cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9555398
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-OM884-1008
    Resolution: 1885x2827
    Size: 809.68 KB
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event
    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery