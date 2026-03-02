West Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing complete the new 2-mile run component of the Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to evaluate cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9555397
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-OM884-1007
|Resolution:
|7568x5045
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.