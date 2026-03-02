(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 1 of 8]

    130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    West Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing complete the new 2-mile run component of the Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to evaluate cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9555386
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-OM884-1001
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    130th Airlift Wing
    WV Air National Guard

