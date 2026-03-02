130th Airlift Wing conducts unit physical training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, command chief of the 130th Airlift Wing completes the new 2-mile run component of the Air Force physical fitness assessment at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, March 7, 2026. The updated run event is part of recently implemented physical training standards designed to evaluate cardiovascular endurance and overall readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)