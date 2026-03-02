(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 34 of 35]

    CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 26, 2026

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy “Seabees”, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, Royal Thai Navy (RTN) divers, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) divers, assigned to ROKN Underwater Construction Team, set up a sonar device on a rigid inflatable boat for a maritime locate and recovery demonstration for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 with divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Co. 1-3), in Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    This work, CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 26, 2026 [Image 35 of 35], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C7F
    Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    Allies & Partners
    U.S. Navy
    Cobra Gold 2026

