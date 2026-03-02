CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 26, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Engineering Aide 1st Class Vincent Paul C. Arnuco, right, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, and a Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) diver, assigned to ROKN Underwater Construction Team, prepare a Humminbird sonar for a maritime locate and recovery exercise with divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1, Co. 1-3), and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) divers, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)