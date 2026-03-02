CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 26, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class Robert Norton, right, and Steel Worker 2nd Class Nate Moore, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, prepare a rigid inflatable boat for a maritime locate and recovery exercise with divers assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Co. 1-3), Royal Thai Navy (RTN) divers, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) divers, assigned to ROKN Underwater Construction Team, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)