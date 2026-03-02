CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 25, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1, Co. 1-3), Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Dive Unit One divers, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Construction Team divers, secure an inflatable buoy after a maritime recovery exercise as part of Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)