CTG 73.6, UCT TWO, RTN Dive Unit One, ROKN UCT Conduct Cobra Gold 26, Feb. 25, 2026

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1, Co. 1-3), Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Dive Unit One divers, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Construction Team divers, secure an inflatable buoy after a maritime recovery exercise as part of Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
