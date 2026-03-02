(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port

    Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9554784
    VIRIN: 260307-N-AM483-1071
    Resolution: 3406x2271
    Size: 869.02 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port
    Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap

    Nimitz; Navy; Underway

