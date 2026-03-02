Sailors Man the Rails Departing Port

U.S. Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, VA. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap
