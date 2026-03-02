(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC [Image 5 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Japanese Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, commander of the Air Defense Command, presents a gift to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during an official visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. Yajima met with leaders from the command to discuss regional security and share lessons learned from recent joint and multinational exercises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

