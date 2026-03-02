Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, commander of the Air Defense Command, shakes hands with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during an official visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. The engagement reinforced the long-standing alliance between the U.S. and Japan and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation, information sharing and interoperability between allied air and missile defense forces operating throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)