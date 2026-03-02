Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, commander of the Air Defense Command, presents a gift to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, during an official visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. Yajima met with leaders from the command to discuss regional security and share lessons learned from recent joint and multinational exercises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)