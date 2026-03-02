Japanese Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, commander of the Air Defense Command, renders a salute during an official visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. Yajima met with leaders from the command to discuss regional security and share lessons learned from recent joint and multinational exercises across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9553317
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-KV885-2887
|Resolution:
|2501x1667
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Yajima Visits 94th AAMDC [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.