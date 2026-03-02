Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

Military members from participating nations of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 play a traditional schoolyard game during an engineer civil assistance project at the Ban Bueng Takat school in Rayong province, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
|03.03.2026
|03.06.2026 01:11
|9552079
|260304-Z-FQ627-1039
|4480x6720
|7.62 MB
|RAYONG, TH
|3
|0
