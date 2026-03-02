(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

    Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Reserve, play a traditional Thai schoolyard game during an engineer civil assistance project at the Ban Bueng Takat school in Rayong province, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9552072
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-FQ627-1013
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

