Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Reserve, play a traditional Thai schoolyard game during an engineer civil assistance project at the Ban Bueng Takat school in Rayong province, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)