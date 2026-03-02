Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

Students from the Ban Bueng Takat school look on while a service member from a participating nation of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 plays the drums during an engineer civil assistance project at the Ban Bueng Takat school in Rayong province, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
