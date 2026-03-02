Cobra Gold builds ties at Thai school through games and civic assistance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Student of Ban Bueng Takat School pours water while playing a traditional Thai game during an engineering civil assistance project as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Ban Bueng Takat school in Rayong province, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)